Now Desk News Brief: Snow flurries possible, Supreme Court halts COVID vaccine rule, Potter Park Zoo welcomes rare baby monkeys

A Few Flurries or Drizzle Possible Today

We’ll see the chance for some drizzle or a few flurries throughout the day with temperatures in the middle 30s. The clouds hold on tonight and colder air settles in with low temperatures in the teens and lower 20s.

Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

Potter Park Zoo announces birth of two endangered tamarins

It’s the pair’s fourth litter in four years. With the new additions, the zoo’s cotton-top tamarin family group is now ten strong.

