Advertisement

In My View: What the 2022 football schedule means for MSU

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can Michigan State win 11 football games again this fall?

Related: Big Ten Amends Upcoming MSU Football Schedule

I don’t know, but in my view, the schedule gets much tougher than this past season. The revised Big Ten schedule shows a mid season three game stretch of Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan and the game in Ann Arbor is preceded by a bye week for both teams.

It will be a season without running back Kenneth Walker and tougher foes in my view so those are the biggest challenges I see ahead.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
Brian Hannon
Holt Public Schools teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge
Trash becomes safety concern at Lansing Township apartment complex
Trash becomes safety concern at Lansing Township apartment complex

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: What Lidström could bring to the Red Wings
In My View: A big day for college football
In My View: A big day for college football
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: A big day for college football
In My View: Big Ten bowl season is over -- What’s next?