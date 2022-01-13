In My View: What the 2022 football schedule means for MSU
Published: Jan. 13, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can Michigan State win 11 football games again this fall?
I don’t know, but in my view, the schedule gets much tougher than this past season. The revised Big Ten schedule shows a mid season three game stretch of Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan and the game in Ann Arbor is preceded by a bye week for both teams.
It will be a season without running back Kenneth Walker and tougher foes in my view so those are the biggest challenges I see ahead.
