MSU’s public safety app marks one month

By Erin Bowling
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police Department launched their new SafeMSU app a month ago on Dec. 13, just before finals week of the fall 2021 semester.

Related: MSU creates new app to promote student safety

MSU Police and Public Safety said a couple hundred people downloaded the app over winter break, but they are expecting for those numbers to rise significantly once in-person classes resume.

The most popular feature in the app so far is the virtual “Friend Walk.” The “Friend Walk” allows the user to share their route and location with a person of their choice for the duration of their walk. The friend enlisted can watch their progress and press a button to call emergency services if necessary.

“When we presented a prototype version to ASMSU student government and some other key stakeholders, we quickly realized that was a feature that was very much wanted by our students and our community.” said Chris Rozman, with MSUPD.

The app includes other features such as “Night Owl” rides, ASMSU Safe Rides, MSUPD contact information, support resources, emergency plans, MSU alert access and more.

You can download the app from the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.

