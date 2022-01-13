MSU partners with gambling site Ceasars Sportsbook

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An unprecedented partnership began Thursday that has Michigan State University teaming up with one of the fastest growing national gambling sites. Caesars Sportsbook is adding the Spartans to its kingdom.

People attending the game on Saturday at the Breslin Center might notice a few new decorations hanging in the arena. Michigan State and Caesars Sportsbook have signed a multi-year partnership, making Caesars the exclusive sports betting partner for MSU athletics and i-gaming.

Aside from the décor in the Breslin Center, fans can also expect premium seating and tailgating sections at Spartan Stadium this fall. Fans will be able to cash in on some fun as well.

Dan Shapiro is CEO Caesars Sportsbook.

“We’ve got a great suite for all football games and some other great VIP experiences,” Shapiro said. “Any bet that customers make on our app Sportsbook and Casino -- win or lose they get Caesars rewards and they can use those for those experiences at both MSU and throughout the country.”

Shapiro says MSU is only the second Power Five school they’ve partnered with. The other is Louisiana State University.

Caesars Sportsbook will also be offering a scholarship for one lucky student affiliated with the athletic department at MSU.

