MSU Adds New Football Assistant

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced the appointment Thursday of Effrem Reed as the Spartans’ new offensive backfield coach. Reed is being promoted after serving two seasons on head coach Mel Tucker’s staff as an offensive analyst. Reed played four seasons at Louisiana then stayed two years after that as a graduate assistant.

