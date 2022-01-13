MSU Adds New Football Assistant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced the appointment Thursday of Effrem Reed as the Spartans’ new offensive backfield coach. Reed is being promoted after serving two seasons on head coach Mel Tucker’s staff as an offensive analyst. Reed played four seasons at Louisiana then stayed two years after that as a graduate assistant.

