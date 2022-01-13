Advertisement

Morning Stories -- Jan. 13, 2022: Michigan traveling nurse, mental health during the pandemic, study finds racial disparity in MSP traffic stops

Here are this morning's biggest stories
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Traveling Michigan nurse navigates COVID pandemic

With a lack of new nurses entering the workforce and veteran nurses leaving, it’s become more difficult to keep hospitals staffed. That’s where traveling nurses fill the gap.

With the pandemic showing no end in sight, one traveling nurse said the job is taxing.

The COVID pandemic and your mental health

As we approach the two year mark being in the COVID-19 pandemic -- it’s not just hospitals feeling the impact -- it’s mental health experts like Elizabeth Allen, too.

The Latest: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,709,593 and 28,228 deaths

Program to reduce gun violence in Mid-Michigan expected to move forward

Ingham County commissioners are expected to approve an agreement between People Ready Activating Youth, or P.R.A.Y., and Peckham to implement Advance Peace.

Michigan State Police report finds racial disparities in law enforcement; leadership lays out plan for change

Michigan State Police have concluded a year-long study that found there are racial disparities in the frequency and outcomes of traffic stops conducted by troopers.

Blood donations desperately needed as Michigan hospitals’ supply shrinks

According to the American Red Cross, the United States is facing its worst blood shortage since its founding in 1881. Hospitals across Michigan are feeling the impact.

List: Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan

Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall

According to officials with the school, the student died at Shaw Hall. There is no current threat to the community, the school said.

Your health: New hip artificial hip can potentially provide better range of motion

Even though joint replacements reduce pain and improve ability to perform daily activities and tasks, sometimes they can limit a person’s range of motion. But, a particular type of hip replacement is allowing patients full range of motion without fear of dislocation.

National Stories

