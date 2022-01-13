Morning Stories -- Jan. 13, 2022: Michigan traveling nurse, mental health during the pandemic, study finds racial disparity in MSP traffic stops
Traveling Michigan nurse navigates COVID pandemic
With a lack of new nurses entering the workforce and veteran nurses leaving, it’s become more difficult to keep hospitals staffed. That’s where traveling nurses fill the gap.
With the pandemic showing no end in sight, one traveling nurse said the job is taxing.
The COVID pandemic and your mental health
As we approach the two year mark being in the COVID-19 pandemic -- it’s not just hospitals feeling the impact -- it’s mental health experts like Elizabeth Allen, too.
The Latest: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,709,593 and 28,228 deaths
Program to reduce gun violence in Mid-Michigan expected to move forward
Ingham County commissioners are expected to approve an agreement between People Ready Activating Youth, or P.R.A.Y., and Peckham to implement Advance Peace.
Michigan State Police report finds racial disparities in law enforcement; leadership lays out plan for change
Michigan State Police have concluded a year-long study that found there are racial disparities in the frequency and outcomes of traffic stops conducted by troopers.
Blood donations desperately needed as Michigan hospitals’ supply shrinks
According to the American Red Cross, the United States is facing its worst blood shortage since its founding in 1881. Hospitals across Michigan are feeling the impact.
List: Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
According to officials with the school, the student died at Shaw Hall. There is no current threat to the community, the school said.
Your health: New hip artificial hip can potentially provide better range of motion
Even though joint replacements reduce pain and improve ability to perform daily activities and tasks, sometimes they can limit a person’s range of motion. But, a particular type of hip replacement is allowing patients full range of motion without fear of dislocation.
National Stories
- GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel
- Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
- Man arrested, charged for allegedly putting tracking device on woman’s vehicle
- Student: Kansas school board ‘childish’ for mask dispute, canceled meeting
