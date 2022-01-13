Michigan woman arrested with guns outside of US Capitol Police headquarters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - US Capitol Police have arrested a Michigan woman on firearms charges after she brought multiple long guns to their headquarters.

Wednesday afternoon a woman parked a Chevrolet Silverado in the ‘No Parking’ zone in front of U.S. Capitol Police headquarters. She told police she drove there from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had relating to Jan. 6, 2021.

“During the conversation, one of our Agents spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado,” Capitol Police wrote in a release. “[The woman] confirmed there were firearms in her vehicle.”

USCP found ammunition when searching the vehicle, as well as an unloaded .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded .50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded .410 caliber shotgun and a pellet gun. The woman has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession/Transportation of a Semi-Automatic Rifle, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Misdemeanor.

Police said that currently there is no evidence the 58-year-old suspect traveled to the Capitol to do anything except to speak with US Capitol Police. That conversation is now part of an open investigation.

