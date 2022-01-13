Michigan DNR seeks public input on Gray Wolf plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public’s help when it comes to the future of Michigan’s Gray Wolf.

The goal of the study is to help the wolves and also to minimize any wolf-related conflicts.

Michigan’s Gray Wolf population was nearly eliminated in the 1970s due to persecution and active predator control programs.

Public comments can be made through the DNR’s public survey here.

