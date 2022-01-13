Advertisement

Michigan DNR seeks public input on Gray Wolf plan

Canadian Gray Wolf
Canadian Gray Wolf(WILX)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public’s help when it comes to the future of Michigan’s Gray Wolf.

The goal of the study is to help the wolves and also to minimize any wolf-related conflicts.

Michigan’s Gray Wolf population was nearly eliminated in the 1970s due to persecution and active predator control programs.

Public comments can be made through the DNR’s public survey here.

Related: 100 miles of snowmobiling trails in UP to be groomed

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
MSU Wharton Center announces shows rescheduled, canceled
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?

Latest News

MSU's public safety app marks one month
COVID vaccine mandate blocked by Supreme Court -- What does it mean for Michiganders?
Your Health: Health risks you should know about air pollution
ZXXZZXXZ
Digital Well Being