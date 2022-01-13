Lieutenant Governor on Michigan’s worst COVID surge: Don’t expect a lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of Michiganders are isolating at home with COVID-19. One of them is Michigan’s own lieutenant governor, Garlin Gilchrist.

Gilchrist tested positive over the weekend. Wednesday, he spoke with News 10 over a video call. When asked what the administration is doing to combat the state’s worst COVID-19 surge yet, he said don’t expect a lockdown.

However, there is a push to get more people across the state vaccinated.

“We’re working closely with the state health department right now to make sure we understand the status of the virus here in the state of Michigan and we certainly want to see the numbers come down,” Gilchrist said. “We know the vaccination will help to slow the rate of hospitalization and slow the rate of people passing away from COVID-19.”

The lieutenant governor says the Whitmer administration is also working with the state health department to get more testing available to those who need it.

