Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor on Michigan’s worst COVID surge: Don’t expect a lockdown

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of Michiganders are isolating at home with COVID-19. One of them is Michigan’s own lieutenant governor, Garlin Gilchrist.

Gilchrist tested positive over the weekend. Wednesday, he spoke with News 10 over a video call. When asked what the administration is doing to combat the state’s worst COVID-19 surge yet, he said don’t expect a lockdown.

More: Izzo thankful for personal call from Howard ahead of UM-MSU being postponed

However, there is a push to get more people across the state vaccinated.

“We’re working closely with the state health department right now to make sure we understand the status of the virus here in the state of Michigan and we certainly want to see the numbers come down,” Gilchrist said. “We know the vaccination will help to slow the rate of hospitalization and slow the rate of people passing away from COVID-19.”

The lieutenant governor says the Whitmer administration is also working with the state health department to get more testing available to those who need it.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
MSU Wharton Center announces shows rescheduled, canceled
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
Brian Hannon
Holt Public Schools teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor: Get a vaccine
Lieutenant Governor: Get a vaccine
Michigan woman arrested with guns outside of US Capitol Police headquarters
Pizza Week Live at Ellison putting on the toppings
Pizza Week Live at Ellison putting on toppings
Pizza Week Live at Ellison working with dough
Pizza Week Live at Ellison Brewery working with the dough