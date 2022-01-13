Learning more about the terms used when making an offer on a home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are a lot of different terms used when buying a home and it can get pretty confusing.

Rob Buffington, a realtor with the Home Seekers Real Estate Group, explained what some of those terms mean to both the home buyer and the person who is selling the home.

Also, check out the video to learn more about what to expect when you make an offer on a home.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.