Lansing man charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a caregiver at a Clinton County adult foster home is facing more than a decade in prison for vulnerable adult abuse.

In May, a joint investigation between the Department of Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office began after a developmentally disabled resident at a local adult foster care home was found with “major injuries.”

The victim survived after being transported to an area hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. Their injuries included a subdural hematoma (a buildup of blood on the surface of the brain), fractured sternum, and many bruises and marks.

The investigation found that the injuries were made when Andrew House-Carter, 27, of Lansing, was the lone caregiver at the home, known as the Airport Home, for the night shift covering May 15 and 16.

House-Carter is now charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He was arraigned in 65A District Court in Clinton County Wednesday afternoon and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

“The overwhelming majority of those who care for our most vulnerable Michiganders do a wonderful job, despite many challenges,” Nessel said. “But when caregivers harm those entrusted to their care—they will be held accountable. I want to thank the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and professionalism with this case.”

