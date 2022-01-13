Advertisement

Digital wellbeing in the new year

By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Making a new year’s resolution for 2022 is more important than ever, according to digital wellness expert and keynote speaker Mark Ostach.

Ostach says we need to reset and move forward with new resolutions that include protecting your digital wellbeing.

Check out the video to find out how Ostach says we can achieve this.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
MSU Wharton Center announces shows rescheduled, canceled
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?

Latest News

Rob Buffington
Learning more about the terms used when making an offer on a home
ZXXZZXXZ
Digital Well Being
Ruff Cuts
Ruff Cuts tells us more about winter deshedding for your pets
sfdgsdfgsfdg
Studio 10 Tidbit
sdfggsfdgfd
Ruff Cuts Winter care tips