The COVID pandemic and your mental health

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - As we approach the two year mark being in the COVID-19 pandemic -- it’s not just hospitals feeling the impact -- it’s mental health experts like Elizabeth Allen, too.

“The pandemic has created another epidemic, and that’s the mental health epidemic,” Allen said, “Younger people are really suffering, and unfortunately suicide rates are skyrocketing right now.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 35% of adults were showing symptoms of anxiety, and over 28% experiencing depression since the beginning of 2021. People need routine and that sense of community, and the best thing you can do is try your best to support your circle.

“A lot of changes are being made in what feels like to us at the very last moment,” Allen said, “Sometimes when we’re really struggling, showing up for someone else is the best solution.”

