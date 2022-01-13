Advertisement

The COVID pandemic and your mental health

By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - As we approach the two year mark being in the COVID-19 pandemic -- it’s not just hospitals feeling the impact -- it’s mental health experts like Elizabeth Allen, too.

Jan. 12, 2022: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 28,458 cases, 350 deaths over past 2 days

“The pandemic has created another epidemic, and that’s the mental health epidemic,” Allen said, “Younger people are really suffering, and unfortunately suicide rates are skyrocketing right now.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 35% of adults were showing symptoms of anxiety, and over 28% experiencing depression since the beginning of 2021. People need routine and that sense of community, and the best thing you can do is try your best to support your circle.

“A lot of changes are being made in what feels like to us at the very last moment,” Allen said, “Sometimes when we’re really struggling, showing up for someone else is the best solution.”

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
Brian Hannon
Holt Public Schools teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge

Latest News

The COVID pandemic and your mental health
Traveling Michigan nurse navigates COVID pandemic
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist urges Michiganders to get vaccinated
As COVID cases continue to rise, the amount of workers in hospitals seemingly is going down.
Traveling Michigan nurse navigates COVID pandemic