Advertisement

Celebrating National Pizza Week with Ellison Brewery and Spirits

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Pizza Week by visiting Ellison Brewery and Spirits in East Lansing, to learn more about their dough-making process and some of their unique pizzas.

Ellison Brewery and Spirits is known for their great selection of locally-brewed beer, so we also learned more about pizza and beer pairings. Check out the videos to learn more. Happy National Pizza Week!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
MSU Wharton Center announces shows rescheduled, canceled
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
Brian Hannon
Holt Public Schools teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge

Latest News

Pizza Week Live at Ellison with beer and pizza pairings
Pizza Week Live at Ellison with beer and pizza pairings
Pizza Week Live at Ellison putting on the toppings
Pizza Week Live at Ellison putting on toppings
Pizza Week Live at Ellison working with dough
Pizza Week Live at Ellison Brewery working with the dough
WIOW: Karate basics
Some basic karate moves for self-defense and exercise