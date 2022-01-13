Celebrating National Pizza Week with Ellison Brewery and Spirits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Pizza Week by visiting Ellison Brewery and Spirits in East Lansing, to learn more about their dough-making process and some of their unique pizzas.

Ellison Brewery and Spirits is known for their great selection of locally-brewed beer, so we also learned more about pizza and beer pairings. Check out the videos to learn more. Happy National Pizza Week!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.