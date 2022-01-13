Advertisement

Alabama Loses Two Stars Early to NFL

12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion(Rodger Champion | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama offensive stars Jameson Williams and Evan Neal are entering the NFL draft and skipping their senior seasons. The two All-Americans announced their decisions on social media. Williams led Crimson Tide receivers with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Ohio State. He injured his left knee in the national championship game loss Monday night against Georgia. Williams is projected as a likely first-round pick while the left tackle Neal is regarded as a potential top-five pick.

