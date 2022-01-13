2021 was the deadliest year for on-duty police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For US law enforcement, 2021 was the deadliest year when looking at all the ways officers died while on duty, according to a new report from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

The report shows a total of 458 line-of-duty deaths last year, a staggering 55% increase from the previous year.

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers in 2021, making up 65% of total fatalities.

Of those 458 deaths, 301 lives were claimed by COVID-19.

A total of 84 died from criminal assaults with 62 of those killed by gunfire.

Traffic incidents were responsible for 58 deaths

The number of officers killed in “ambush-style attacks” rose from six to 19.

The remaining deaths were attributed to health issues, drownings, beatings, acts of nature, and other causes.

The full report from the NLEMF below.

