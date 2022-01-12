Your health: New hip artificial hip can potentially provide better range of motion

(WILX) - About 500,000 total hip replacements are done in the US every year.

Even though joint replacements reduce pain and improve ability to perform daily activities and tasks, sometimes they can limit a person’s range of motion. But, a particular type of hip replacement is allowing patients full range of motion without fear of dislocation.

47-year-old Angelica Kodosky is an active mom of two, who was suffering with hip pain due to arthritis.

“Wake up, pain. Tie my shoes, pain,” Kodosky said. “I stopped doing yoga, which was one of my favorite things to do because, yes, I was in so much pain.”

She knew she would need a hip replacement, but feared she could not continue yoga without causing damage to her new hip.

Craig J. Della Valle is doctor at Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Della Valle said, “Certain activities-- yoga, Pilates, waterskiing-- things that I think could potentially put them at high risk for dislocation.”

That’s why Dr. Della Valle suggested a dual mobility hip replacement. Unlike a traditional hip replacement, where a single ball moves inside a socket, the dual mobility system has an additional implant.

“You’ve got either a metal or ceramic ball, a larger ball on top of it and a metal liner which goes into the cup,” Della Valle said. “So, it’s a slightly more complicated bearing system.”

The system reduces the risk for dislocation, which is the number one reason for hip replacement failure.

He said, “[It can] potentially provide the patient with better range of motion to do certain activities that normally we wouldn’t be enthused about them doing that require higher degrees of range of motion.”

Activities like yoga. Kodosky did the dual mobility hip replacement and says she’s feeling better than ever. The operation and recovery for a dual mobility hip replacement is the same as a traditional one. Since there are two bearing surfaces, there is a potential for a higher wear rate.

However Dr. Della Valle says, with improvements in materials, the wear rate is still relatively very low for most patients.

