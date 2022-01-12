Advertisement

Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive

Shooting not believed to be random
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Lansing.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. near a Speedway gas station located by the intersection of Cedar Street and Long Boulevard.

According to authorities, a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police do not believe the shooting is random and have not released information on a potential suspect.

Police said they believe there is no danger to the public.

Stay with News 10 as more information become available.

More: Crime news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Latest News

Michigan State Police report finds racial disparities in law enforcement; lays out plan for change
A Blood drive
Blood donations desperately needed as Michigan hospitals’ supply shrinks
asdfasd
Ellison Brewery and Spirits Live Pizza and Beer pairings
asdfasdf
Ellison Brewery and Spirits Live Most popular Pizzas
sdfasdfs
Ellison Brewery and Spirits Live National Pizza Week