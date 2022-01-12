Advertisement

Veteran Pitcher Lester Retires

St. Louis Cardinals' Jon Lester pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jon Lester pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Former Cubs and Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The durable left-hander won three World Series titles during 16 years in the majors. Lester finishes with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA in 452 career games, including 451 starts. He also has been a reliable postseason performer, compiling a 2.51 ERA in 26 appearances. Lester helped Boston win the championship in 2007 and 2013 and led the Chicago Cubs to the title in 2016. The championship for the Cubs was the franchise’s first since 1908.

