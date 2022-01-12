Advertisement

Twins to Retire Kaat’s Number

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins will retire the uniform number of former pitcher Jim Kaat, who was recently elected to the Hall of Fame. The Twins will add Kaat’s 36 to their wall of retired numbers during a pregame ceremony at Target Field on July 16. Kaat will join Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Kirby Puckett, Bert Blyleven, Tom Kelly and Joe Mauer on the list of retired numbers. Jackie Robinson’s 42 has been set aside for all teams. Kaat spent 13 seasons with the Twins and remains their all-time leader with 178 wins.

