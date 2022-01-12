Advertisement

Tampa Bay Bullpen Catcher Dies

FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch by right fielder Mitch Haniger of a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi that was originally called an out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Seattle. The call was overturned. The Mariners won 5-1. The clock ticked down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021, and what was likely to be a management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at over 26 1/2 years. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays say bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 28. The team made the announcement on Twitter. Baseball operations president Erik Neander described the former minor league player as a “caring teammate and friend” who “exuded so much joy in all he did.” The Rays didn’t release details of the death. Ramirez was a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016 and played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team.

