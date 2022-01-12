Tampa Bay Bullpen Catcher Dies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays say bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 28. The team made the announcement on Twitter. Baseball operations president Erik Neander described the former minor league player as a “caring teammate and friend” who “exuded so much joy in all he did.” The Rays didn’t release details of the death. Ramirez was a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016 and played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team.

