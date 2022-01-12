Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Further details were not revealed
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A student at Michigan State University died on campus Tuesday night.
According to officials with the school, the student died at Shaw Hall. There is no current threat to the community, the school said.
A representative with the school released the following statement Wednesday:
Olsen said it’s important to acknowledge the grief some may be experiencing and added that there are multiple ways people can be supported, including MSU’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services for students and Employee Assistance Program for employees.
