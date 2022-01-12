Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the student. This was a tragic incident and we are working closely with the family and those close to the student to provide support and resources.

There is no threat to the community at this time.

It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing as a result of this tragic loss is normal and there are a number of ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process this. Additional resources include MSU’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services for students and our Employee Assistance Program for employees. And our Residence Education Staff also are available to listen and support our students during this process.