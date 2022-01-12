Advertisement

Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall

Further details were not revealed
Michigan State University Police
Michigan State University Police
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A student at Michigan State University died on campus Tuesday night.

According to officials with the school, the student died at Shaw Hall. There is no current threat to the community, the school said.

A representative with the school released the following statement Wednesday:

Olsen said it’s important to acknowledge the grief some may be experiencing and added that there are multiple ways people can be supported, including MSU’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services for students and Employee Assistance Program for employees.

