Advertisement

Some basic karate moves for self-defense and exercise

By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many of us know Karate can be used for self-defense, but we are also learning how it can be used for exercise as well.

Randy Holmes, PKSA Lansing Owner, shares a few basic moves that can be learned at the entry-level.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Latest News

WIOW: Karate
Work It Out Wednesday: Karate
asdfasd
Ellison Brewery and Spirits Live Pizza and Beer pairings
asdfasdf
Ellison Brewery and Spirits Live Most popular Pizzas
sdfasdfs
Ellison Brewery and Spirits Live National Pizza Week