Red Cross needs phlebotomists, hosting hiring event in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Red Cross needs people for its Mobile Phlebotomist Team, which operates blood drives in communities that need it.

The Red Cross says that these positions require no prior experience and have paid training. They offer health and dental benefits, 401K and paid time off.

“As a Phlebotomist, you’ll use your compassion and customer service skill to collect lifesaving blood donations from our volunteer donors and ensure they have the best experience possible,” the company wrote on its website. “The Red Cross offers paid phlebotomy training with the ability to grow your skills and career within the nation’s top humanitarian organization.”

Today, they are taking applications online and are taking walk-ins at a hiring event being held in Lansing.

The Red Cross says that a phlebotomist must contribute to a friendly and fun environment, be detailed oriented all day, and work a variable schedule including early mornings, late nights, weekends and holidays.

To apply for the job, a high school diploma or equivalent is required, as are customer service experience, a current, valid driver’s license and good driving record, the ability to load and unload vehicles with or without reasonable accommodations and basic computer skills.

The event is being held at 1800 E Grand River Avenue, Lansing, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those who cannot make the event today but are still interested in becoming a Red Cross phlebotomist can apply AT THIS LINK.

