Advertisement

Red Cross needs phlebotomists, hosting hiring event in Lansing

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.(Source: CNN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Red Cross needs people for its Mobile Phlebotomist Team, which operates blood drives in communities that need it.

The Red Cross says that these positions require no prior experience and have paid training. They offer health and dental benefits, 401K and paid time off.

News brief: Jan. 12, 2022

“As a Phlebotomist, you’ll use your compassion and customer service skill to collect lifesaving blood donations from our volunteer donors and ensure they have the best experience possible,” the company wrote on its website. “The Red Cross offers paid phlebotomy training with the ability to grow your skills and career within the nation’s top humanitarian organization.”

Today, they are taking applications online and are taking walk-ins at a hiring event being held in Lansing.

The Red Cross says that a phlebotomist must contribute to a friendly and fun environment, be detailed oriented all day, and work a variable schedule including early mornings, late nights, weekends and holidays.

To apply for the job, a high school diploma or equivalent is required, as are customer service experience, a current, valid driver’s license and good driving record, the ability to load and unload vehicles with or without reasonable accommodations and basic computer skills.

The event is being held at 1800 E Grand River Avenue, Lansing, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those who cannot make the event today but are still interested in becoming a Red Cross phlebotomist can apply AT THIS LINK.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police investigate shooting at Lansing gas station
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Latest News

MSU, Ingham Health Department partner to offer vaccines to East Lansing
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 12, 2022: COVID questions answered, Holt teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge, Lidström returns to the Red Wings
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/12/22
As of January 11, 2022, Michigan has 1,681,135 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27,878 deaths.
Michigan health officials answer your COVID questions