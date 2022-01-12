Advertisement

Rams Adding Retired Player For Playoffs

FILE - Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, right, sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
FILE - Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, right, sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, file photo. The injury-riddled Denver Broncos acquired inside linebacker Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, four days after they were gouged by third-string Cleveland running back De'Ernest Johnson. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)(KEVORK DJANSEZIAN | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Eric Weddle’s agent says the veteran NFL safety is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs. A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed that the Rams plan to re-sign Weddle to fill their glaring need at safety after Jordan Fuller’s season-ending right ankle injury. Weddle turned 37 last week and hasn’t played since the 2019 season. The Rams return to practice tomorrow ahead of their Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals. Weddle retired in February 2020 after his only campaign with the Rams. The Los Angeles-area native spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

