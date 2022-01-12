Program to reduce gun violence in Mid-Michigan expected to move forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan aimed at reducing gun violence in the Greater Lansing area is closer to getting off the ground.

Ingham County commissioners are expected to approve an agreement between People Ready Activating Youth, or P.R.A.Y., and Peckham to implement Advance Peace.

Lansing leaders acknowledged the youth gun violence in December.

By January 12, the Lansing Police Department was investigating two homicides, including the death of 19-year-old Elijah Brooks, who was shot and killed Monday.

“We’re dealing with many more youth and younger youth than we ever have in the past,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee.

Sosebee said he’s happy to see groups like Peckham and P.R.A.Y. are being considered to run the program.

“They have the ability to engage with groups that we typically can’t engage with by the preference of those individuals,” said Sosebee.

P.R.A.Y. is a mentorship program in Laning and Peckham has worked with the Ingham County Juvenile Court on several projects.

Both line up with the Advance Peace project already being used in other cities across the country.

Chief Sosebee said it is working there.

“Giving examples of how what they went through, what they’ve done, they’ve been arrested, they’ve been involved in shootings, prison, jail. Give a perspective from somebody who’s lived it, who’s seen it, who’s learned from it,” said Sosebee.

The City of Lansing and Ingham County were hoping to get the Advance Peace project at the beginning of January, but the project was delayed.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he’s happy to see the county taking the time to get it right.

“If it’s not done correctly, you don’t want to waste a year or two years and have to start all over again. You want to get it right the first time,” said Schor.

Schor said once the program is up and running, it will take maybe a year to start to see results.

The project would be paid for by money from the city, county, and state.

Ingham County’s “Law and Courts” committee will consider the recommendation during Thursday’s meeting.

