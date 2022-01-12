Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at Lansing gas station

Shooting not believed to be random
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Lansing.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. near a Speedway gas station located by the intersection of Cedar Street and Long Boulevard.

According to authorities, a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police do not believe the shooting is random and have not released information on a potential suspect.

Police said they believe there is no danger to the public.

Stay with News 10 as more information become available.

