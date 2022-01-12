Advertisement

Play with ponies and the MSU Polo Team

MSU Polo Club
MSU Polo Club
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - After a 2 year hiatus, Polo at the Pavilion is back for MSU Horsemen’s association weekend!

The Michigan State University Polo Club is hosting their annual exhibition match and fundraising event, Polo at the Pavilion.

College and local polo players will take the indoor, heated “field” at 3 pm on Saturday, January 15th at the MSU Pavilion.

There will also be family fun games and activities for the kids, plus merchandise sales and other fun opportunities.

Tickets are $10 at the door, or only $5 each for groups of 10 or more

$5 with a student ID

$5 for seniors 60 and over

Free for children 10 and under

For more information -https://www.eventbrite.com/.../polo-at-the-pavilion...

*Masks are required to be worn at the event*

The MSU Polo Club is also raising money through their Polo Pony Pals Program.

By signing up you can receive a personal letter from one of the MSU polo ponies. It’s $20 per child for the upcoming semester completely run by the members of the MSU polo team!

For more information: https://forms.gle/7JYPTMkwcJkS9ZF86

