National Guard assists COVID testing, vaccination in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Guard is helping with COVID testing at the Sparrow drive-thru location in Frandor.

According to Sparrow Health System’s director of laboratories, Jon Baker, the National Guard has been assisting since Monday. He said they’ve been keeping wait times down.

Currently, the average wait time is just under an hour.

National Guard members are helping Sparrow workers and volunteers with COVID test swabbing and vaccinations.

“They’re both helping with the swabbing and they’re helping with traffic control,” Baker said. “Which is very important to keep the line moving here. Just walking up and down the like and recruiting new people to put an order in or request an order in the MySparrow application while you’re in line. That saves a lot of time when you get to the front of the line and has a dramatic effect on how fast we can move people through.”

Sparrow said that more National Guard members are expected to help out at the Frandor drive-thru lab.

