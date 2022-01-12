Advertisement

In My View: What Lidström could bring to the Red Wings

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings added Nicklas Lidström as vice president of hockey operations and my guess is he will help general manager Steve Yzerman considerably in evaluating and landing talent.

The Red Wings may be the closest of the four Detroit pro teams to making the playoffs and I think Yzerman and Lidström give the franchise credibility with future free agents. If they could still play, they could win the Stanley Cup, but their credibility should be filtering down to current players and coaches, which should help them in my view continue to improve faster than Detroit’s other three pro teams.

