In My View: What Lidström could bring to the Red Wings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings added Nicklas Lidström as vice president of hockey operations and my guess is he will help general manager Steve Yzerman considerably in evaluating and landing talent.

Related: Red Wings announce hiring of Nicklas Lidström

The Red Wings may be the closest of the four Detroit pro teams to making the playoffs and I think Yzerman and Lidström give the franchise credibility with future free agents. If they could still play, they could win the Stanley Cup, but their credibility should be filtering down to current players and coaches, which should help them in my view continue to improve faster than Detroit’s other three pro teams.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.