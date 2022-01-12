Advertisement

MSU Wharton Center announces shows rescheduled, canceled

Wharton Center for Performing Arts
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Wharton Center for Performing Arts announced Wednesday that a show has been canceled because of a COVID outbreak among its cast and crew.

“The Stinky Chees Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales” show that was scheduled for Saturday at MSU’s Wharton Center Pasant Theatre has been cancelled.

People can get refunds if through the Wharton Center box office. More information can be found here.

Additionally, Reduced Shakespeare Company shows for Jan. 18 and 19 have been rescheduled to November. A reason was not given. More information can be found here.

