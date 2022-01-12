Advertisement

MSU, Ingham County Health Department partner to offer vaccines to East Lansing

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to reduce infections in the school and the surrounding community, Michigan State University (MSU) and the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) are partnering to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, to the MSU and greater East Lansing community.

Being fully vaccinated, which includes being up-to-date on boosters, makes a person a tougher target for the virus. Being vaccinated gives major protection against infection but, when breakthrough infections do happen, being vaccinated also gives a person more ability to resist being harmed by the disease.

MSU requires that all students, faculty and staff receive their COVID-19 booster dose by Feb. 1, if eligible.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, “MSU is part of the larger Ingham County community, and as a community we must utilize all prevention strategies to increase protection against COVID-19.”

Parking will be available in Lot 63 of the Breslin Center off of Harrison Rd. Those getting vaccinated should bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card, identification card, and insurance card with them to their appointment, if possible.

“COVID-19 vaccines are one of the few and most effective tools we have to prevent hospitalizations, severe illness and death,” said Michigan State University Physician Dave Weismantel. “I appreciate and thank the Ingham County Health Department for their continued partnership and collaboration to help protect our campus community and region with these safe and effective vaccines.”

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place at the Breslin Center with appointment availability from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17, 26, and 31. People are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment AT THIS LINK.

For individuals who aren’t yet eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, ICHD and MSU are exploring additional dates for the month of February.

WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/12/22