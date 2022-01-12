Morning Stories -- Jan. 12, 2022: COVID questions answered, Holt teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge, Lidström returns to the Red Wings

Michigan health officials answer your COVID questions

If there’s one word that could be used to wrap up the last two years, it’s confusing. With COVID mutating and medical experts coming up with new ways to combat the virus, the protocols are constantly changing.

Holt Public Schools teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge

Brian Heath Hannon was arraigned at Shiawassee County Court on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 13. He is currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation of the charges.

Jackson County Commissioner seriously injured in skydiving accident

Jeromy Alexander, recently appointed Jackson County Commissioner, has been seriously injured while skydiving in Florida.

Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday

Police said Elijah Joseph Brooks, a Lansing native, was killed Monday.

Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges

Gregory Michael Sanders, 41, of Lansing was arraigned in 54-A District Court. He is facing nearly twenty charges including:

Red Wings announce hiring of Nicklas Lidström

Detroit Red Wings vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced his former teammate has been named vice president of hockey operations.

Your Health: Circadian rhythm and COVID tests

New research suggests the time of day you take your COVID test might play a factor in the results.

