Morning Stories -- Jan. 12, 2022: COVID questions answered, Holt teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge, Lidström returns to the Red Wings
Michigan health officials answer your COVID questions
If there’s one word that could be used to wrap up the last two years, it’s confusing. With COVID mutating and medical experts coming up with new ways to combat the virus, the protocols are constantly changing.
Holt Public Schools teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge
Brian Heath Hannon was arraigned at Shiawassee County Court on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 13. He is currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation of the charges.
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
Jackson County Commissioner seriously injured in skydiving accident
Jeromy Alexander, recently appointed Jackson County Commissioner, has been seriously injured while skydiving in Florida.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
Police said Elijah Joseph Brooks, a Lansing native, was killed Monday.
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
Gregory Michael Sanders, 41, of Lansing was arraigned in 54-A District Court. He is facing nearly twenty charges including:
List: Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan
Red Wings announce hiring of Nicklas Lidström
Detroit Red Wings vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced his former teammate has been named vice president of hockey operations.
Your Health: Circadian rhythm and COVID tests
New research suggests the time of day you take your COVID test might play a factor in the results.
