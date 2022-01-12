Advertisement

LIVE: Accused Oxford High School shooter in circuit court

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been bound over to circuit court on terrorism and murder charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School. Now, he is in circuit court where he could enter a ‘guilty’ plea, which would skip the trial. A sentencing date would then be set by the court.

He previously had a ‘not guilty’ plea entered on his behalf, and his attorneys waived his probable cause conference and preliminary examination in district court.

Related: Parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter plead not guilty, bond set at combined $1M

Crumbley is accused of opening fire with a handgun in Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The shooting wounded seven people, including children and adults, and killed four. All of those who were killed were children.

The 15-year-old now faces 24 charges in connection with the mass shooting. Those include one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police investigate shooting at Lansing gas station
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Latest News

MSU, Ingham County Health Department partner to offer vaccines to East Lansing
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross needs phlebotomists, hosting hiring event in Lansing
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 12, 2022: COVID questions answered, Holt teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge, Lidström returns to the Red Wings
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/12/22