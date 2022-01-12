Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 28,458 cases, 350 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 28,458 new cases of COVID-19 and 350 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days. The state averaged 14,229 cases during that timeframe.

The deaths include 282 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,709,593 cases and 28,228 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Adults being sent to the hospital with COVID are on the rise amid the surge. As of Wednesday, there were 4,517 confirmed COVID adult hospitalizations in Michigan, less than Monday’s record of 4,580 adults hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The state’s positivity rate dropped slightly from Friday, going from 33% to 31.58%.

As of Wednesday, there are 773 confirmed cases of omicron in the state.

Ingham County reports 42,090 cases, eight confirmed omicron cases and 588 deaths.

Jackson County reports 28,441 cases, one confirmed omicron cases and 443 deaths.

Clinton County reports 10,923 cases, two confirmed omicron cases and 159 deaths.

Eaton County reports 17,639 cases, two confirmed omicron cases and 314 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 11,509 cases, one confirmed omicron case and 184 deaths.

