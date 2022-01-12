Advertisement

Big Ten Amends Upcoming MSU Football Schedule

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As expected the Big Ten Conference Wednesday amended Michigan State’s 2022 football schedule. Covid issues of previous seasons which caused schedule alterations were the reason for the 2022 moves which involved six upcoming games in the fall. Michigan State’s game against Michigan will now be played October 29th in Ann Arbor. The Spartans’ final two games are at home November 19th against Indiana and at Penn State November 26th. There are seven of 12 games in East Lansing and the season opener is home September 3rd against Western Michigan unless that game later on gets moved to the previous Friday night.

