Accused Oxford High School shooter pleads ‘not guilty’ in circuit court

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been bound over to circuit court on terrorism and murder charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

He appeared in circuit court Wednesday, where he pleaded “not guilty.”

The next court hearing will take place Jan. 19.

Crumbley is accused of opening fire with a handgun in Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The shooting wounded seven people, including children and adults, and killed four. All of those who were killed were children.

The 15-year-old faces 24 charges in connection with the mass shooting. Those include one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

