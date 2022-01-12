Advertisement

Accused Oxford High School shooter pleads ‘not guilty’ in circuit court

Ethan Crumbley
Ethan Crumbley(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been bound over to circuit court on terrorism and murder charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

He appeared in circuit court Wednesday, where he pleaded “not guilty.”

The next court hearing will take place Jan. 19.

Related: Parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter plead not guilty, bond set at combined $1M

Crumbley is accused of opening fire with a handgun in Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The shooting wounded seven people, including children and adults, and killed four. All of those who were killed were children.

The 15-year-old faces 24 charges in connection with the mass shooting. Those include one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police investigate shooting at Lansing gas station
Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Latest News

Michigan State University Police
Student dies on Michigan State University campus
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 28,458 cases, 350 deaths over past 2 days
WILX Weather Webcast 1/12/2022 PM
MSU, Ingham County Health Department partner to offer vaccines to East Lansing