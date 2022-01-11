Advertisement

What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?

Even if you feel like you’re experiencing seasonal allergies, you may have COVID-19.
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later, it's safe to assume you have COVID.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The omicron variant is believed to be a lot milder than earlier strains especially in vaccinated people.

So when is the right time to get a test?

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says even if you feel like you’re experiencing seasonal allergies, you may have COVID-19.

“I’ve heard a lot of people who start with a little bit of congestion or scratchy throat, sore throat,” Vail said. “So, when you are fully vaccinated and you get COVID, it can feel like is something going on with my sinuses, do I have a cold? I woke up with a scratchy throat, those are all things that fully well could be COVID for you as a fully vaccinated person. It’s important to get tested, no need to be fearful.”

Vail goes on to say that because testing sites are overwhelmed right now.

If you’re in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later, it’s safe to assume you have COVID-19. At that point, you should follow isolation guidelines.

