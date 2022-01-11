Advertisement

Vaccine mandate for military members continues, despite legal efforts

COVID-19 cases have surged in the military since just before Christmas.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group hosts the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)(Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Jan. 11, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 cases have surged in the military since just before Christmas.

On Dec. 22, the Department of Defense reported just under 5,300 cases among service members. The vaccine still is a requirement for service members despite legal efforts to change that.

“The vaccine remains a valid military medical requirement for unit readiness secretary continues to believe strongly, particularly after his own bout with covid that, that the vaccines really do work,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

As of Sept. 1, 40 deaths among military members were linked to COVID-19. By Jan. 5, that total was 86.



