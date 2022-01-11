Vaccine mandate for military members continues, despite legal efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 cases have surged in the military since just before Christmas.

On Dec. 22, the Department of Defense reported just under 5,300 cases among service members. The vaccine still is a requirement for service members despite legal efforts to change that.

“The vaccine remains a valid military medical requirement for unit readiness secretary continues to believe strongly, particularly after his own bout with covid that, that the vaccines really do work,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

As of Sept. 1, 40 deaths among military members were linked to COVID-19. By Jan. 5, that total was 86.

