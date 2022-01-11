Trash becomes safety concern at Lansing Township apartment complex

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A local apartment complex has bins overflowing with trash that haven’t been emptied in almost a month. Trash now lays outside of the bins, leaving a mess residents said is a problem.

Three weeks of trash buildup is driving one tenant at Lansing Township’s Ambassador Apartments, Dallas Marshall, crazy. He says it’s time to pick up the trash.

“I noticed right before Christmas it is getting heavy,” Marshall said. “And, of course, Christmas happened and there’s a tree, wrapping paper, you can tell stuff has been here and Christmas was weeks ago. So, the trash just hasn’t been getting picked up.”

He says he’s worried the trash buildup is a safety hazard. He said he notified the apartment’s leasing office, and asked for who may be responsible.

“I’ve called three times and both times they said Granger’s overloaded,” Marshall said. “There’s nothing we can do about it.”

While trash bins are overflowing at Ambassador Apartments, residents in other nearby apartments, like Flesia McClurkin, say they haven’t seen a similar problem.

“That hasn’t been a problem over here, we have extra trash of course during Christmas but other than that hasn’t been a problem,” McClurkin said. “I’m actually amazed that it’s not an issue because this is a pretty large building and there is only one dumpster, but they come here twice a week and dump it.”

Representatives from Ambassador Apartments told News 10, while they didn’t want to go on camera, they are aiming to get the trash picked up by Thursday.

Ambassador apartments tell us they have called on this issue and have not gotten a response. We reached out to Granger for comment but did not receive a call back.

