Advertisement

State to provide update as COVID-19 cases rise across Michigan

Currently, many hospitals across Michigan are at or beyond capacity with 81% of inpatient beds filled.
Healthcare systems are monitoring hospital capacity levels closely as COVID-19 cases continue...
Healthcare systems are monitoring hospital capacity levels closely as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.(WAVE 3 News)
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the State of Michigan will provide an update on COVID-19 as the state continues to set new records for cases.

As we are in the middle of our fourth surge of cases in Michigan, we have already set records this week for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state health department reports more than 4,500 adults are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the highest hospitalization rate seen since the pandemic began.

Currently, many hospitals across Michigan are at or beyond capacity with 81% of inpatient beds filled.

Tuesday morning, state health officials will be updating and talking about the steps we can take to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Locally, Ingham County Officer Linda Vail says the capacity in our health systems is concerning.

“So what we’ve really, really got to pay attention to is what’s going on in our health systems and continue to try to encourage the unvaccinated that they’re rolling a very dangerous dice and that being vaccinated is the way to go,” Vail said.

Tuesday’s event with state leaders will be happening at 10:45 a.m. and will be held virtually.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Lansing police: Teen killed in shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
A Michigan State Police Officer assists Lansing Police with the arrest of a barricaded gunman.
Lansing police ID woman found dead in home after standoff Saturday
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
MDHHS issues new guidelines for schools amid COVID-19 surge
MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes

Latest News

Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 11, 2022: Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy, MDHHS’ new COVID guidelines, food prices strain food pantries
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/11/22
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows