Red Wings announce hiring of Nicklas Lidström

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Nicklas Lidström has taken on a new role with the team he spent his entire 20-year NHL career with.

Tuesday, Detroit Red Wings vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced his former teammate has been named vice president of hockey operations.

In the new role, Lidström , 51, will have a hand in all aspects of hockey operations for the team.

Lidström is a Detroit hockey legend and one of the most decorated players in NHL history. The defenseman won the Stanley Cup four times, seven James Norris Memorial Trophies - the award given to the NHL’s top defensemen - one Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP, and was voted into 12 NHL All-Star Games.

During his career, the Red Wings never missed the postseason. He retired in 2012.

Lidström was the first European-born-and-trained captain of a Stanley Cup-winning team and the first European player to be named playoff MVP. Lidström is the all-time leader in games played with a single NHL team by a European-born player.

No. 5 jersey retired during the 2013-14 season and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

He joins several former teammates in operations roles with the Wings:

Niklas Kronwall currently serves as Director of European Player Development Kronwall, a fellow native of Sweden, played with Lidström from 2004 until 2012.

Jiri Fischer serves as Associate Director of Player Personnel Fischer played with Lidström from 1995 until he retired in 2005 due to heart problems.

Dan Cleary is the Assistant Director of Player Development Cleary played with Lidström from 2005 until 2012.

Mark Howe is Detroit’s Director of Pro Scouting Howe played three seasons with Lidström - from 1992 until his retirement following the 1994–95 season.



Former Detroit Red Wing Nicklas Lidstrom addresses the audience during the retirement of his No. 5 during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche at Joe Louis Arena, Thursday, March 6, 2014, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson | AP)

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.