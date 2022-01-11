Advertisement

Rask Returning to Bruins

The crowd at the Boston Bruins game honored the victims of the Marathon bombing Wednesday night.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says goalie Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask is signing a prorated, $1 million contract for the rest of the season with the Boston Bruins. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner will make $545,000 for the rest of the season. Rask was a free agent who remained unsigned while he recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. He said at the end of last season that he did not want to play for anyone other than Boston.

