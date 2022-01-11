Advertisement

Programming Change: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy on 1/17/22

Programming Alert
Programming Alert(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration Special airing on WILX on Monday 1/17/2022 at 7:00PM - 8:00PM, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will air on WILX at 3:00AM - 4:00AM Tuesday morning. Don’t forget to set your DVR’s to record, so you can enjoy your favorite game shows at a later time.

