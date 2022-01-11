MSU Finishes In Top Ten in Final Football Polls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team finished ninth in the final Associated Press poll of the season released Tuesday. The Spartans finished eight in the coaches poll. Michigan State finished with an 11-2 record after a 31-21 Peach Bowl win December 30th over Pitt. MSU opens the 2022 season at home September 3rd against Western Michigan, Mel Tucker’s third season as the Spartans’ head coach.

