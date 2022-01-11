MSU: Feb. 1 deadline to submit booster info

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced the deadline for submitting booster information in a letter.

The deadline applies to students, faculty and staff of the university.

President Stanley said the booster requirement was made to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of all Spartans.

“The vast majority of those in the MSU community are eligible for boosters and should make an appointment now, whether they have returned to the East Lansing area or not,” President Stanley said in the letter.

Those who are not yet eligible for a booster - five months after completing a Pfizer vaccine regimen, six months after Moderna or two months after Johnson & Johnson - will have 14 days after they are eligible to comply with the requirement, and will receive reminders as their eligibility date nears.

President Stanley highlighted other important notes:

The system to fill out your booster information will be the same one you used to record your original vaccinations. The vaccine verification form will begin accepting booster submissions Jan. 26, and a reminder will be sent out as this date approaches. I realize that leaves only a week before the deadline for those now eligible, but we are working as fast as possible on many COVID-related projects.

Those who already have religious or medical exemptions will remain exempt from the booster requirement. Students who have an online-only exemption for spring 2022 are also exempt.

Students, faculty and staff who fail to meet the Feb. 1 deadline or do not submit their booster verification 14 days after they are eligible will be referred to the appropriate disciplinary process.

“After the decision to start most spring semester classes remotely, I received feedback from many members of our community,” President Stanley said. “With rapidly rising COVID‑19 cases of the new Omicron variant, some have appreciated the ability to reduce in-person interactions in the classroom, while others feel confident about in-person learning formats due to our high vaccination rates and face-covering requirement.”

On the court, Spartans have already been impacted as their game against Michigan was postponed in Ann Arbor over the weekend.

“With this exponential growth of cases in the community, many individuals, including some who have been vaccinated, will test positive,” President Stanley stated. “We anticipate that significant numbers of students and faculty will need to isolate, leading to absences from the classroom that could disrupt in-person learning.”

