Morning Stories -- Jan. 11, 2022: Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy, MDHHS’ new COVID guidelines, food prices strain food pantries

Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

In an effort to keep people safe, beginning Jan. 24, Okemos High School students will no longer be allowed to carry backpacks or bags in the building.

School officials said the policy was made to improve school safety, but some parents said the new policy is infringing on the students’ freedom.

Michigan State University’s possible solution to the teacher shortage

The teacher shortage has become a crisis in Mid-Michigan with some districts -- like Lansing -- offering substitutes $300 a day in order to find help.

There may be some help coming from Michigan State University.

MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes

After considering the changes, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will now adopt the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates for K-12 COVID-19 quarantine and isolation.

Mid-Michigan food pantries feel the strain as food prices spike

Food prices are at an all time high, rising 6% over the past year. That’s putting a strain on food banks as they see an increase in demand and a higher price tag to stock food.

Nessel reissues alert amid uptick in fake COVID-19 test kits

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be cautious of fake COVID-19 tests that are sold online.

Your Health: New blood test could be a game-changer in COVID treatments

New federal data reports the number of deaths in the United States caused by COVID exceed more than 770,000 -- more than doubling the first year the virus spread through the country.

Sparrow limiting visitors as COVID cases surge

Sparrow Health System has announced a modification to its inpatient visitor policy throughout the system in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

