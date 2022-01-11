Morning Stories -- Jan. 11, 2022: Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy, MDHHS’ new COVID guidelines, food prices strain food pantries
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows
In an effort to keep people safe, beginning Jan. 24, Okemos High School students will no longer be allowed to carry backpacks or bags in the building.
School officials said the policy was made to improve school safety, but some parents said the new policy is infringing on the students’ freedom.
Michigan State University’s possible solution to the teacher shortage
The teacher shortage has become a crisis in Mid-Michigan with some districts -- like Lansing -- offering substitutes $300 a day in order to find help.
There may be some help coming from Michigan State University.
The Latest: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,681,135 and 27,878 deaths
MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes
After considering the changes, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will now adopt the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates for K-12 COVID-19 quarantine and isolation.
Mid-Michigan food pantries feel the strain as food prices spike
Food prices are at an all time high, rising 6% over the past year. That’s putting a strain on food banks as they see an increase in demand and a higher price tag to stock food.
Nessel reissues alert amid uptick in fake COVID-19 test kits
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be cautious of fake COVID-19 tests that are sold online.
List: Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan
Your Health: New blood test could be a game-changer in COVID treatments
New federal data reports the number of deaths in the United States caused by COVID exceed more than 770,000 -- more than doubling the first year the virus spread through the country.
Sparrow limiting visitors as COVID cases surge
Sparrow Health System has announced a modification to its inpatient visitor policy throughout the system in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
National Stories
- Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
- Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
- Betty White’s death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier
- Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
