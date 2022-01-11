Advertisement

Mayfield Expected Back in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and quarterback Case Keenum (5) talk during a...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and quarterback Case Keenum (5) talk during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) - A losing season hasn’t cost Baker Mayfield his starting job. Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the team expects the 26-year-old quarterback to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled, sub-par 2021. Mayfield tore a labrum in his left shoulder in Week 2 but continued to play while wearing a harness. The injury contributed to his playing poorly and contributed to the 8-9 Browns missing the playoffs despite high expectations. He’ll have surgery on Jan. 19. Mayfield went 6-8 as a starter this season. He completed 253 of 418 passes with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, including seven in his last three games.

