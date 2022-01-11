Local artists’ work stops traffic in ‘Art In The Sky’ project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Arts Council of Greater Lansing is pleased to announce it’s 2021/2022 “Art in the Sky” billboards, featuring the work of six Greater Lansing area artists.

Now in its 12th year, the billboard program was made possible through a successful collaboration with local business, Adams Outdoor Advertising and multiple partnerships with Arts Council member artists from the Greater Lansing Region. Together, they have been able to provide a collective body of diverse public art to the region’s residents and visitors while also marketing the artists’ own individual entrepreneurial pursuits.

“The ‘Art in the Sky Billboard Project’ is our most popular, long-standing public art initiative at the Arts Council,” said Arts Council executive director, Meghan Martin. “The billboards provide an opportunity for everyone to see the work of area artists from a new perspective. They offer an excellent canvas for our Greater Lansing creatives to showcase their work on a grand scale while also adding beauty and complexity to our region’s skyline,” Martin said.

The 2021/2022 billboard project will feature each of the artist’s work individually for two months on multiple boards throughout Greater Lansing from December 2021 – November 2022, with the first billboard going live on Dec. 6, 2021. Additionally, there will be a two-week splash of all six artist billboards that will run simultaneously beginning January 2022.

This year, 13 Greater Lansing area artists submitted work for consideration for the billboard program. The six final pieces were chosen through a careful scoring process by an esteemed panel of area professionals. The 2021/2022 billboard awardees include the following regional artists: Christine Beals, Chelsie Boodoo, Max Boyang, Louis Boyang, Isabella Croff and Jena Hovey.

“This project demonstrates the important role that public art plays in making art accessible for all, which is its key role in bettering our communities and bringing visitors to our area,” said Martin. “As our region continues to grow, we hope to see the public art efforts grow as well.”

To date, the Arts Council’s “Art in the Sky” initiative has featured the works of more than 60 of our region’s individual artists, bringing art to the masses via the medium of outdoor advertising. To see this year’s billboards and to learn more about the “Art in the Sky” program and this year’s artists visit lansingarts.org.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.